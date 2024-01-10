Alisha Stokes, 29, was charged with assault by beating and criminal damage following an incident in the town on December 24, 2023.

Stokes was also charged with failing to surrender to bail at the appointed time, after she did not attend Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on January 2.

The defendant pleaded guilty to all three charges at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 3.

She was jailed for 10 weeks for the assault, and was ordered to pay £300 in compensation, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £!54.

She received four-week sentences, running concurrently, for each of the other offences.

The victim was granted a restraining order against Stokes for two years.