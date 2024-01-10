A WOMAN has been jailed after attacking a woman and damaging a window in Pembroke on Christmas Eve.
Alisha Stokes, 29, was charged with assault by beating and criminal damage following an incident in the town on December 24, 2023.
Stokes was also charged with failing to surrender to bail at the appointed time, after she did not attend Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on January 2.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
The defendant pleaded guilty to all three charges at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 3.
She was jailed for 10 weeks for the assault, and was ordered to pay £300 in compensation, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £!54.
She received four-week sentences, running concurrently, for each of the other offences.
The victim was granted a restraining order against Stokes for two years.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here