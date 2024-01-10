The teqball table in Lota Park, Fishguard was damaged beyond repair in the new year period when vandals smashed a hole through it using an engineering block.

This is not the first time the table has been targeted. A few weeks earlier vandals had removed the top of the table and carried over to the other side of the park.

The teqball table was bought in 2021, when a tranche of funding enabled fundraisers to buy the final pieces of play equipment for the park.

Teqball is a ball sport that is played on a curved table. Players hit a football back and forth over the table using any part of the body apart from arms and hands.

The teqball table was damaged over the new year period, possibly on New Year’s Eve. The table in its entirety has now been removed from the park for safety reasons.

The four hardworking members of the Lota Project steering group have raised more than £100,000 over the past few years, through grants, fundraising events and community donations. This has transformed the park from a run-down area with dated equipment into a vibrant and well-used space.

The group is currently working on plans and funding applications to bring a skate park to the area.

“It is very disappointing when people have worked hard to raise the money,” said steering group member Cllr Pat Davies.

“It is very sad. It was an expensive piece of equipment and would cost far more than that to replace now.

“They had obviously planned it as they had used an engineering block. There aren’t engineering blocks lying around in Lota Park.

“It was well-used with youngsters using it to play table tennis with a football. We will get a quote for another one or a new top. We will have to see what we can do.”

“There have been occasions of late of some vandalism in the park and if anyone has any information regarding this mindless behaviour could they please contact the local police.”

Dyfed-Powys confirmed that the vandalism had been reported on January 5 and that enquiries will be carried out by officers.

Anyone with any information about the vandalism is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police.

Police can be contacted either through a direct message on social media, online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.