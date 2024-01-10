- Police confirmed this evening that they are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a child in Haverfordwest today.
- Officers have confirmed that a person has been arrested and is in custody and that the investigation is ongoing.
- Reports came in of emergency services attending an incident in Haverfordwest at around 11am today.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article