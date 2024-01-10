Live

Police investigate death of a child in Haverfordwest

Emergency
Haverfordwest
By Becky Hotchin

  • Police confirmed this evening that they are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a child in Haverfordwest today.
  • Officers have confirmed that a person has been arrested and is in custody and that the investigation is ongoing.
  • Reports came in of emergency services attending an incident in Haverfordwest at around 11am today.

