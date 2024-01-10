Live

Firefighters attend industrial unit fire near Milford Haven

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service
Emergency
Milford Haven
By Tom Moody

  • Firefighters have been called to a blaze has broken out at an industrial unit in the Waterston area, near Milford Haven.
  • Crews from Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest, Tenby, Fishguard and Carmarthen are in attendance.
  • Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service have asked people to avoid the area and keep their windows closed due to the smoke.
  • Heavy black smoke can be seen billowing from the fire for miles around.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos