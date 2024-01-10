- Firefighters have been called to a blaze has broken out at an industrial unit in the Waterston area, near Milford Haven.
- Crews from Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest, Tenby, Fishguard and Carmarthen are in attendance.
- Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service have asked people to avoid the area and keep their windows closed due to the smoke.
- Heavy black smoke can be seen billowing from the fire for miles around.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here