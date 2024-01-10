And she also defended comments she made to BBC Radio Wales in the wake of the furore over the town’s lack of bilingual greetings in its Yuletide lights display.

“I do feel guilty for promising people there would be a Welsh message, but I’ll be happy to join the team of volunteers putting up the Christmas lights next year,” she added.

“All this is mud slinging and pettiness when we should be discussing the problems our town faces and also how good it is to live here.”

Responding to claims the Christmas lights switch-on ceremony lacked Welsh, she said: “It was bilingual, but if the weather hadn’t been so bad I think it would have gone better – kids were getting soaked in the rain having turned up to see Santa.

“I am all for Welsh – I have nothing against the Welsh language. When Cllr Olwen Davies takes over from me as mayor next year the ceremony will all be in Welsh.”

Town clerk Eleri Maskell confirmed the countdown had been in both English and Welsh, while Cllr Davies said the only non-bilingual aspect of the occasion had been the announcement of the winner of the best Christmas window display.