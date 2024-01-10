Wayne Gordon, 43, of Water Street in St Clears, was charged with two offences of assault by beating and one of assaulting an emergency worker from November.

It was alleged that Gordon assaulted both a woman and a police officer in Carmarthen on November 9.

Then, on November 13, Gordon was accused of assaulting the woman for a second time.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

He pleaded guilty to each of the charges, and appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court to be sentenced on January 10.

Gordon was sentenced to 12 weeks for each offence, running concurrently, due to the seriousness of the charges and his previous convictions. This was suspended for two years to allow Gordon to work with the probation service.

He must complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and the Building Better Relationships programme. Gordon must also pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £154.