Officers were called to an address on Upper Market Street on the morning of Wednesday, January 10.

The road remains closed at the time of writing.

An eyewitness told the Western Telegraph that, shortly before midday, there were around eight police officers at the scene - along with paramedics.

“Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a child,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“Officers were called to an address in Upper Market Street, Haverfordwest, this morning (Wednesday, January 10).

“Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.

“One person has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.”