Emergency services attended the Waterston Industrial Estate following reports of a fire at just after 1.30pm on Wednesday, January 10.

Fire crews from Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest, Tenby, Fishguard and Carmarthen attended the incident – which continued throughout the afternoon.

Heavy black smoke could be seen billowing from the industrial for miles around, and the fire service urged people nearby to keep their windows closed.

A Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “At 1.32pm on Wednesday, January 10, the Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest, Tenby, Fishguard and Carmarthen crews were called to an incident in Waterston, Milford Haven.

“Crews are responding to a fire within an industrial unit measuring approximately 25m x 50m.

The damage caused by the fire at Waterston Industrial Estate. (Image: Richard Roberts) (Image: Richard Roberts)

“Crews are currently utilising hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.”

A further statement from the fire service read: “Several of our crews are currently responding to a fire at the Waterston Industrial Estate, Milford Haven.

“Please avoid the area if possible and keep windows closed due to the amount of smoke.”

Smoke could be seen billowing from the industrial unit. (Image: Martin Cavaney)

A statement from Dragon LNG, a business on the industrial estate, said: “We are aware of a fire in the vicinity of Dragon, in Waterston, which is causing lots of black smoke.

“As a precaution, all non-essential work on site has stopped, and our maintenance and stores teams have been relocated.

“We are monitoring the situation and co-ordinating with the emergency services.”