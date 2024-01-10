FIREFIGHTERS were called to an industrial estate near Milford Haven after a fire broke out in one of the units.
Emergency services attended the Waterston Industrial Estate following reports of a fire at just after 1.30pm on Wednesday, January 10.
Fire crews from Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest, Tenby, Fishguard and Carmarthen attended the incident – which continued throughout the afternoon.
Heavy black smoke could be seen billowing from the industrial for miles around, and the fire service urged people nearby to keep their windows closed.
A Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “At 1.32pm on Wednesday, January 10, the Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest, Tenby, Fishguard and Carmarthen crews were called to an incident in Waterston, Milford Haven.
“Crews are responding to a fire within an industrial unit measuring approximately 25m x 50m.
“Crews are currently utilising hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.”
A further statement from the fire service read: “Several of our crews are currently responding to a fire at the Waterston Industrial Estate, Milford Haven.
“Please avoid the area if possible and keep windows closed due to the amount of smoke.”
A statement from Dragon LNG, a business on the industrial estate, said: “We are aware of a fire in the vicinity of Dragon, in Waterston, which is causing lots of black smoke.
“As a precaution, all non-essential work on site has stopped, and our maintenance and stores teams have been relocated.
“We are monitoring the situation and co-ordinating with the emergency services.”
