FIREFIGHTERS were called to an industrial estate near Milford Haven after a fire broke out in one of the units.

Emergency services attended the Waterston Industrial Estate following reports of a fire at just after 1.30pm on Wednesday, January 10.

Fire crews from Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest, Tenby, Fishguard and Carmarthen attended the incident – which continued throughout the afternoon.

Heavy black smoke could be seen billowing from the industrial for miles around, and the fire service urged people nearby to keep their windows closed.

A Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “At 1.32pm on Wednesday, January 10, the Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest, Tenby, Fishguard and Carmarthen crews were called to an incident in Waterston, Milford Haven.

“Crews are responding to a fire within an industrial unit measuring approximately 25m x 50m.

Western Telegraph: The damage caused by the fire at Waterston Industrial Estate. (Image: Richard Roberts)The damage caused by the fire at Waterston Industrial Estate. (Image: Richard Roberts) (Image: Richard Roberts)

“Crews are currently utilising hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.”

A further statement from the fire service read: “Several of our crews are currently responding to a fire at the Waterston Industrial Estate, Milford Haven.

“Please avoid the area if possible and keep windows closed due to the amount of smoke.”

Western Telegraph: Smoke could be seen billowing from the industrial unit.Smoke could be seen billowing from the industrial unit. (Image: Martin Cavaney)

A statement from Dragon LNG, a business on the industrial estate, said: “We are aware of a fire in the vicinity of Dragon, in Waterston, which is causing lots of black smoke.

“As a precaution, all non-essential work on site has stopped, and our maintenance and stores teams have been relocated.

“We are monitoring the situation and co-ordinating with the emergency services.”