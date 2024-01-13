If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Tilly, nine years old, female, Shih Tzu cross Chihuahua. Tilly has come to us from a home with her best friend Trixie and they both need a loving home together to enjoy their golden years in comfort. They came to us through no fault of their own and have now been in kennels far too long. Tilly loves to jump into your lap and have cuddles. They both love going out for walks and love treats! They can happily live with other resident dogs or just the two of them in a home.

Trixie, 12 years old, female, Chihuahua cross. Trixie is Tilly's best friend. Trixie loves going out on walks, treats and playing with Tilly. She also loves to have a cuddle on your lap. We can’t believe this amazing duo is still in kennels and we hope they aren’t overlooked much longer. They bring us so much happiness and will be a perfect addition to a loving home.

Miffy, six years old, female, Bichon Frise – foster in Swindon. Miffy is a gentle but timid girl who needs time to realise she can put her trust in people. Miffy will need at least one kind resident dog that she can gain comfort from. She has never lived in a home before so will need help learning new skills such as house training and walking on a lead/harness.

Thrupence, five years old, female, Cockapoo. Thrupence has blossomed since arriving and we have all fallen head over heels in love with her. She is such a lovely sweet girl who loves a little fuss and her confidence is growing each day. In a loving happy home she would absolutely flourish and bask in family life. She needs a resident dog in her new home and will need help learning new skills.

Fig, three years old, female, Cockapoo. Fig has a very sweet personality and will be able to come out of her shell a lot faster in a calm home environment where she will be around the same people and have a kind resident dog to gain comfort from. Fig will need understanding adopters who can help her learn new skills such as house training and learning to walk on a harness/lead when she’s ready.