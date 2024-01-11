Plans have been submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council for demolition of a 4.9 metre ‘defective section’ of the 130-metre wall in the conservation area around Llawhaden Castle to allow access to a small field behind.

The new entrance would then be fitted with plain close-boarded gates. Locals say the proposals are a ‘travesty’ and out of character. They fear the wall – which is a Grade II listed structure – could be irreversibly knocked down.

The application 23/0492/LB has been submitted to a Pembrokeshire County Council planning officer for determination.

The applicants state that the impact on the special historic and architectural character of the listed building would be minimal as the demolition ‘pierces a defective area’ and the design in ‘minimal and reversible’ with the gates maintaining a sense of enclosure.

The wall is listed as a ‘fine C17 garden wall with adjacent roadside pavement’ and also listed as group value with Llawhaden House.

It was historically part of the gardens of Llawhaden House, which was severely damaged by fire in 2000. Despite desperate efforts by firefighters, the grade II listed house was reduced to a shell and sadly the body of its owner, 91-year-old Edith Thomas, was found inside.

The historic 26-room house and some of its outbuildings have now been sold and have been rebuilt by Alun Jones.

Mr Jones has objected to the wall proposals, saying it would be a ‘travesty to punch a gateway into this historic listed wall’.

Campaigners say that demolishing a section of the listed 350-year-old wall would 'desecrate' the village. (Image: Submitted image)

It’s believed that part of the wall was built by Royalist prisoners after their defeat at the battle of Colby Moor in 1645. There is a date stone set into the eastern part of the wall inscribed: ‘This wall was built in 1691 in X weeks by William Skyrm(e) esq. LI.B., D.D with Thomas Matthews R S Evans H V Ferrier masons’.

Locals say the wall – owned by the beneficiaries of the late Mrs Thomas – has fallen into disrepair over the years. In his letter of objection, Mr Jones said: “Once the wall is damaged beyond repair or development allowed through it, the amenity to the village will be lost forever.”

While the applicant says the wall will be repaired while the works are carried out, locals say the repair work should be carried out on its own merit. Mr Jones added: “The bar to allowing access to a field by breaking into this listed wall must be set extremely high, especially given the total lack of repair and maintenance already demonstrable here over recent years.”

Others in the village fear that the field may be sold for development after the wall is demolished and the gate put in.

Locals gathered at the wall on Saturday, January 6, urging people to sign their petition.

Chair of the community council, Tracy Watkins, said: “The community council has been calling for the trustees to address the neglect and action a programme of repair so that the wall does not fall into further disrepair.

“We do not believe this application to demolish a section of a grade II listed wall to install an exceptionally wide access, is in the best interests of retaining this unique cultural heritage.”

Local county councillor, Di Clements, said she was working with all parties to try and get agreement so that there would be no need for the demolition of part of the wall.

“It's important we do all we can to protect and conserve such an important part of the history of the village,” she said.

“I'd like to put on record my heartfelt thanks to those who have come forward to assist in trying to achieve that.”

To sign the petition, see the link above.