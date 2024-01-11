PEMBROKESHIRE is a stunning county with great coastal views.
This is a theme that has been going through our Western Telegraph Camera Club recently as members have been taking to the coastline to capture fantastic scenes all over the county's edges.
Here we take a look at some of our recent favourite coastal scenes as well as a couple of lovely pictures of local animals.
The Western Telegraph Camera Club now has more than 3,000 members who regularly take great pictures all over Pembrokeshire! If you would like to join and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
