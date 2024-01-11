This is a theme that has been going through our Western Telegraph Camera Club recently as members have been taking to the coastline to capture fantastic scenes all over the county's edges.

Here we take a look at some of our recent favourite coastal scenes as well as a couple of lovely pictures of local animals.

The formation of a near perfect wave. (Image: Liam Nash (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Singing robin (Image: Donna-Marie Humphries (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Waves crashing at St Catherine's Island (Image: James Williams (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Eerie morning mist (Image: Jenny Ambler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Solva (Image: Chris Wilson (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Icelandic horse framed by natural lighting near Solva (Image: Mic Rushen (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Waves at Marloes (Image: Valerie Young (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

The Western Telegraph Camera Club now has more than 3,000 members who regularly take great pictures all over Pembrokeshire! If you would like to join and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.