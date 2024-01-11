Angle All-Weather Lifeboat was launched at 1.08pm on Sunday, January 7, following a 999 call from two people onboard a broken-down pleasure boat at Frainslake, near Freshwater West. The vessel had suffered engine difficulties and needed assistance.

The lifeboat launched shortly after. The crew was soon informed that the pair onboard the pleasure boat had managed to restart the engine and were making way back in to rendezvous with the lifeboat.

The lifeboat met up with the casualty vessel just off Thorn Island. After a quick discussion it was decided that the lifeboat would escort the pleasure boat back to the launch site at Gelliswick just in case of further difficulties.

Soon after, the vessel arrived safely at Gelliswick and the lifeboat and her crew were subsequently stood down to return to station. The lifeboat was back on her moorings and readied for further service by 2pm.