The June 2022 born bull from DG & B Thomas, Aberdyfnant, Llangadog, was purchased by WG & ME Evans, Egryn, Talybont, Gwynedd, at the society's 68th Annual Pedigree Winter Show & Sale.

Machreth William 3rd, an April 2022 born bull from Lewis R Williams, Tyddyn Bach, Llanfachreth, sold to EW, MM & D Jenkins, Tyn y Graig, Talybont for 9,500gns.

Champion Bull, Tynygraig Samuel 6th, a July 2022 born bull from EW, MM & D Jenkins, Tyn y Graig, Talybont, sold for 9,000gns to L R Williams a’i Gwmni, Tyddyn Bach, Llanfachreth, Gwynedd.

Deicws Samuel 4th a bull from Mr GC Williams, Tyddyn Deicws, Gwytherin, Conwy sold for 7,200gns to Messrs Jones, Talymignedd Isaf, Nantlle, Gwynedd.

D.G & B Thomas, Aberdyfnant, Llangadog also sold another bull, Dyfnant Blewgi 2nd, a June 2022 born for 5,200gns to G C Williams, Tyddyn Deicws, Gwytherin, Conwy.

Reserve Champion Bull, Deiniolen Gerwyn, an August 2022 born bull from Mr Michael Wyn Jones a’i fab, Tyddyn Perthi, Penisarwaen, Gwynedd sold for 3,000gns to R LL M Jones, Bridin Farm, Star, Gwynedd.

Champion Maiden Heifer, Mynach Gwyneth 80th from A & RC Williams, Pentre, Cwmtirmynach sold for 2,900gns tp Ms S J Layton, Knoakes Court Livestock, Leominster.

Reserve Champion Maiden Heifer, Llwynsarn Cati 27th from Mr H W Jones, Llwynsarn, Rhydymain sold for 2,300gns to JJ & MM Lewis, Trefaes Uchaf, Llangwyrfon, Ceredigion.

Llwynsarn Beti Ddu 27th a May 2022 maiden

heifer from the same farm sold for 2,050gns to R Ll M Jones, Bridin Farm, Star, Gwynedd.

Ffridd Mari 4th, an April 2022 born maiden heifer from Messrs M P Jones & Son, Ffridd Bryn Coch, Ganllwyd sold for 1,100gns to R G & KF Griffiths, Glan Byl, Criccieth.

Auctioneers: Farmers Mart, Dolgellau.