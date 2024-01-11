Late last year Dyfed-Powys Police appealed for witnesses to the alleged assault, said to have taken place in the early hours of Saturday, September 30 at Fishguard RFC.

The assault was reported to have taken place inside the club between 12am and 1am.

Officers appealed for witnesses, or anyone with any information which could help the investigation, to come forward.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said this week that enquiries into the reported assault are ongoing and that the alleged victim is being updated of progress.

Anyone with any information about the incident can contact police via 101, quoting crime reference number 23000947361.

You can also contact police online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.