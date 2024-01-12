Farmer’s Union of Wales (FUW) is holding its annual charity breakfast at Hermon Hall/ Canolfan Hermon to raise funds for Wales Air Ambulance.

The last FUW breakfast was held January 2023 and was a great success with people coming from near and far to support the FUW staff in raising funds for important charities.

The breakfast will be served from 8am to 10.30am on Tuesday, January 16 and will cost £12.

Speaking before a previous Pembrokeshire Farmhouse Breakfast event FUW Pembrokeshire County Chairman Alun Phillips said: “We all get really excited about our farmhouse breakfasts every year.

“We can start the day together with family, friends and neighbours, in a positive way and at the same time raise money.

“All of us are looking forward to yet another good turnout. It’s fair to say that a healthy start is not just good for a healthy heart but also for a healthy mind.”

The FUW’s Farmhouse breakfast week also provides an opportunity to promote the quality premium local produce that farmers grow in a sustainable way, and throughout breakfast week the FUW will shine a spotlight on the importance of our rural economy.

If you fancy starting the day in a hearty way, you need to phone and book in advance on 01437 762913.

All profits from the fundraiser will go Wales Air Ambulance, which is an important service for those in the agricultural industry and remote rural communities.