Emergency services were called to the Waterston Industrial Estate at just after 1.30pm on Wednesday, January 10.

The fire service later confirmed that the fire was at the TBS Recycling unit.

Crews from six stations continued to deal with the fire throughout the afternoon and overnight, and the B4325 was closed from Waterston to Black Bridge while work was ongoing to extinguish the fire.

This morning, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the fire had been put out and firefighters had left the site.

Heavy black smoke was seen billowing from the industrial estate for miles around on Wednesday.

While the incident was ongoing, a Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “At 1.32pm on Wednesday, January 10, the Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest, Tenby, Fishguard and Carmarthen crews were called to an incident in Waterston, Milford Haven.

“Crews are responding to a fire within an industrial unit measuring approximately 25m x 50m.

“Crews are currently utilising hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.”

Smoke could be seen for miles around. (Image: Martin Cavaney)

Dragon LNG, also based at Waterston Industrial Estate, stopped all non-essential work on site on Wednesday afternoon, relocated its maintenance and stores teams, and said it was co-ordinating with the emergency services.

A further statement from the fire service on Wednesday evening read: “Crews are dealing with the incident at TBS Recycling on Waterston Industrial Estate, Milford Haven, and are likely to be in attendance overnight.

“Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed.”