Pembrokeshire County Council confirmed the changes to council tax premiums for second homes and long-term empty properties in a public notice in the Western Telegraph on January 10.

The council confirmed that it will be imposing a 200 per cent council tax premium on top of the 100 per cent standard rate and that this will come into effect on April 1, 2024.

There will also be a premium for long-term empty properties in the county which will come into effect on the same date.

The premium for properties that have been empty for two years or more will be 100 per cent. There will be a 200 per cent premium for properties empty for three years or more and a 300 per cent premium for properties empty for four or more years.

This premium is also in addition to the standard 100 per cent council tax rate.

A long-term empty property is classified by the council as being a property that has been unoccupied and unfurnished for at least two years.

The decision was made by the council in a meeting on December 14, under the Housing (Wales) Act 2014.