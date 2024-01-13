The Welsh Government has confirmed that the A487 trunk road at Dinas Cross will be closed for a period of time towards the end of January.

The affected section of road is:

The A487 from a point 20 metres north of the junction with Bryngelli to a point 170 metres south of the centre-point of the junction with the road leading to Cae Tabor, Dinas Cross.

The road will be closed between 8am and 6pm on Sunday, January 28. This is to allow works to be done on or near the road.

During this period, only emergency services and vehicles involved in the work will be able to use the road, it will be closed to all other traffic.

There will be an alternative route in place for vehicles during the closure which is: for northbound vehicles: via the westbound A487 to Fishguard, southbound A40 to Haverfordwest, eastbound A40 to Penblewin and northbound A478 to Cardigan to then re-join the A487. It will be vice versa for southbound traffic