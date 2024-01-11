Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of the child in Haverfordwest.

“Officers were called to an address in Upper Market Street at just before 10.45am on Wednesday, January 10,” said a force spokesperson.

“Sadly, a seven-year-old was confirmed to have died shortly after. Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this tragic time.

“A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.”