Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre will be hosting the Rat Pack Era with a number of vocalists who will bring to life songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr and Dean Martin. They will also be bringing to life more modern numbers from the likes of Michael Bublé, Robbie Williams and Harry Connick Junior.

The performers will take attendees on a journey through time that Mr Bojangles, Leroy Brown and Mack would be proud of. The vocalists will be backed by the Moonlight Serenade Orchestra UK.

The tribute show is not a look-a-like, sound-a-like tribute show, it will showcase the fantastic songs from the era and arrangements from more recent singers who are keeping the genre alive.

Sounds of the Rat Pack Era and Beyond will be at the Torch Theatre on Friday, February 16 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £25 and are available from www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.