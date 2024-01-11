Live

Road closed as police called to vehicle fire Haverfordwest

Dyfed-Powys Police
Traffic
Haverfordwest
By Tom Moody

  • Chapel Road in Crundale, Haverfordwest, is closed due to a vehicle on fire.
  • Police are in attendance, and have asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos