The kitchen at 3 AA Rosette Coast restaurant, overlooking Saundersfoot’s Coppet Hall beach has run under the guidance of head chef Fred Clapperton for the past four years.

Fred will leave the restaurant in in early March, to return to Nottinghamshire to be closer to his family.

“We opened Coast almost 10 years ago in April 2014,” said a spokesperson for Seren Hospitality Group, which also runs the award-winning Grove of Narberth, The Cornstore Café in Pembroke.

“Since then we have established the restaurant as one of the finest restaurants in Wales, serving tasting menus that showcase the best of Pembrokeshire produce from land and sea.”

The spokesperson said that Seren group had recently renewed the lease of the restaurant at Coppet Hall and would now revisit the offering at Coast.

“We remain passionately committed to the venue and the beautiful harbour village of Saundersfoot,” they said.

“Coast’s offering will change from tasting menus to a more informal style of dining, championing great Welsh produce from Pembrokeshire and across Wales.

“We hope this change will make the restaurant and our Teras Bar a more accessible offering to a wider cross-section of its local community, and visitors to Pembrokeshire.”

The new offering will be implemented under the guidance of one of Seren’s chef directors, Hywel Griffith, of the Michelin-starred Beach House Restaurant in Oxwich.

“Hywel remains firmly in place and thoroughly committed to his role as chef director at Beach House, and there are no changes to his responsibilities for the running and leadership of Beach House while he takes on this additional responsibility.

“He will continue to be behind the pass each day as usual in Oxwich, while also providing support for the new direction at Coast.”

Fred’s ‘last supper’ at Coast will be Saturday, March 9, at which point Coast will close for a short period to allow the new team to settle in and establish their new menus.

Seren Group says that Fred’s exciting replacement as head chef will be announced shortly, along with more information about the new menu format and reopening date.

Any bookings after Saturday, March 9, will still be honoured for the new format of dining. All gift vouchers are also fully transferable to the new offering.

Guests are encouraged to get in touch with the restaurant should they have any queries about their booking, or usage of gift vouchers.