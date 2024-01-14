The Queens Hall in Narberth will be hosting the exhibition in partnership with Avant Cymru. It will be full of stories, pictures and memorabilia from people all over Wales, including vinyl records, promotional posters, photos from past events including from the 1980s, re-enactments of rap performances, dance battles and paint jams.

There is a lot of information on display (Image: The Queens Hall, Narberth)

There will also be a chance to get immersed in all things hip hop with interactive displays, podcasts, workshops, artefacts and interviews as well as learning how to break, draw and write lyrics and a chance to leave your own mark on the lyric wall.

Lara Herde, The Queens Hall, Narberth manager, said: “Having missed the original exhibition in Wrexham, north Wales, I am thrilled to offer space in Pembrokeshire to exhibit this incredible, unique piece of Welsh history.”

Avant Cymru said: “50 years ago on 11 August, 1973, the elements of what we know today as hip hop came together when DJ Kool Herc and his sister Cindy Campbell held a back to school jam in the Bronx, New York. We are celebrating that event and its heritage, and with this exhibition tour across Wales, we are celebrating Wales’ contribution to this rich culture.”

The Hip Hop Cymru Wales exhibition was funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund as Avant Cymru took on the task of recording Wales’ contribution to hip hop culture. Avant Cymru has worked with a number of partners including Lloyd the Graffiti Pembrokeshire, Larynx Entertainment Wrexham, Oner signs Swansea and Dime One Old Colwyn.

The exhibition will be held in Narberth. (Image: The Queens Hall, Narberth)

The exhibition will be open from January 24 until January 27. There will be an evening of rap on January 26 and open sessions on January 27 which include music production and Breakin’ workshops.

The exhibition, workshops and rap night are all in the main hall at The Queens Hall, Narberth and entry is free but donations are welcome. The workshops are suitable for all ages. To find out more, visit www.thequeenshall.org.uk or www.avant.cymru.