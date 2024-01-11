Emergency services were called to an address in Boncath at around 10am this morning after concerns had been raised for the welfare of a local resident.

Police, paramedics and the Wales Air Ambulance were all called to the scene and the road through the village was closed for a period of time.

The Wales Air Ambulance from Dafen was taked at 10.13am and attended by air.

It arrived at the scene at 11.20am. Air Ambulance involvement concluded at 11.46am.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Dyfed-Powys Police were called to an address in Boncath at just before 10am after concerns were raised for the welfare of a resident," said the spokesperson.

"Officers attended, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Wales Air Ambulance.

"Sadly a man was found to have died at the location.

"Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time."