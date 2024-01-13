The Torch Theatre in Milford Haven is offering £5 cinema tickets as part of its winter sale to say thank you to its supporters.

Janine Grayshon, the theatre’s artistic programme coordinator is hoping that people will be enticed with a range of films including The End We Start From which stars Jodie Comer, the controversial Priscilla biopic and Peppa Pig.

She said: “We are delighted to be offering discounted cinema tickets. The Torch has received so much support from our community so what better way to say thank you than by making a cinema trip more affordable.

“With such a great line up of films, I’m sure there’s something for everyone! And don’t forget to pick up your cinema loyalty card at the box office for even more benefits!”

The winter sale has been created as a thank you to supporters for helping with what is a tough year for arts organisations all across the country and Torch staff wanted to give something back by making it cheaper to go watch a film and provide some fun and entertainment during cold, wet days.

Alongside the screenings, the theatre is hosting a new programme for the over 50s called A Warm Space at the Torch. There will be free activities from January through to March which include painting, drama, yoga and a book club. These events have been made possible due to support from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Tim Howe, senior manager, youth and community at the Torch, said: “We know that having the opportunity to access safe and regular creative connections supports everyone’s mental health and wellbeing, so our fortnightly rolling programme of events will allow people to choose from a range of hands-on activities.

“Each sessions also includes tea and coffee, as well as plenty of time to chat and catch up with friends.”

The cinema winter sale runs from January 19 until February 29, where cinema tickets will be just £5. Tickets can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk, by calling 01646 695267 or popping into the theatre. For more information about what’s on at the Torch and the warm spaces, visit the website above.