Firefighters spent around 18 hours at Waterston Industrial Estate after being called to reports of a fire at the TBS Skip Hire and Recycling unit at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Several Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews attended the incident, and left the scene at 7.42am on Thursday morning.

The fire has destroyed 25 tons of electrical waste, and smoke could be seen billowing from the unit for miles around.

However, TBS Skip Hire and Recycling announced that the yard was open as normal on Thursday.

“Firstly we would like to say a huge thank you to all of our amazing staff, the fire department, friends, family and neighbours who helped us yesterday at our yard fire,” read a statement from the company.

The company also thanked a number of individuals, as well as “all farmers who offered to help, with the use of tankers and ponds”.

“We could not of saved as much as we did, and continued operations without your help,” it continued.

“Please be aware of the dangers of lithium batteries.

“Batteries have been the main cause of waste yard fires over the last couple of years. Unfortunately they are becoming more common due to the popularity of vapes and rechargeable households items.

Smoke billowing out of the unit. (Image: Martin Cavaney)

“This fire was in our controlled area for waste electronics but it only takes one to short circuit and a space of seconds to cause major damage.

“We are a strong, local, family run business and with the support of our staff, friends and family we have got through these last few years and hope for a better 2024.

“Thank you everyone.”

A Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said that no injuries or casualties had been recorded in the incident.

Smoke could be seen coming from the industrial estate for miles around. (Image: Martin Cavaney)

“At 1.32pm on Wednesday, January 10, the Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest, Tenby, Fishguard, Narberth and Carmarthen crews were called to an incident in Waterston, Milford Haven,” the spokesperson said.

“Crews responded to a fire within an industrial unit measuring approximately 40m x 20m, containing 25 tons of electrical waste which has been destroyed by fire.

“Waste materials have been removed from the building using mechanical diggers. Crews utilised one ground monitor, two main jets, three hose reel jets and wetting agent to extinguish the fire.

“Crews remained in attendance dampening down and making up the area and left the scene at 7.42am on Thursday, January 11.”