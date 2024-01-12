There will be a Welsh writing workshop at Brithdir Mawr, Cilgwyn Road, Newport, on Saturday, January 27.

The workshop will help adults who want to write in Welsh and is suitable for Welsh speakers and learners at an advanced level.

The workshop will be full of writing exercises that will tempt the imagination and help improve Welsh language writing skills.

The session will last from 10am until 4.15pm and will cost £10. There will be tea and coffee there and participants can bring a sandwich.

For more information and to register, email brithdirmawrhc@gmail.com before January 24.