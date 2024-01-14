NOSTALGIA comes in many forms, whether this is reminiscing over old memories that just come to you or being reminded of various places, people or events through written, spoken or picture and video form.

This week, we want to bring back some memories of Milford Haven with these six fantastic old pictures.

We have a picture of tug boats tackling a fire on the Amaco hullgate on December 3, 1981, two pictures of Charles Street in different decades, a picture of the Astoria from the 1950s and more.

Take a look at the pictures below.

Western Telegraph: Hakin Bridge estimated between 1930s and 50sHakin Bridge estimated between 1930s and 50s (Image: Daphne Coombs (Our Pembrokeshire Memories))

Western Telegraph: Charles Street around 1991Charles Street around 1991 (Image: Graham Frank (Our Pembrokeshire Memories))

Western Telegraph: The Astoria in the 1950sThe Astoria in the 1950s (Image: Daphne Coombs (Our Pembrokeshire Memories))

Western Telegraph: Tugs tackling a fire on the Amaco hullgate on December 3, 1981.Tugs tackling a fire on the Amaco hullgate on December 3, 1981. (Image: Berty Barrett (Our Pembrokeshire Memories))

Western Telegraph: Milford Haven in the 1950sMilford Haven in the 1950s (Image: Graeme Frank (Our Pembrokeshire Memories))

Western Telegraph: Milford Haven in the 1920sMilford Haven in the 1920s (Image: Stephen Hughes (Our Pembrokeshire Memories))

