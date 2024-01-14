NOSTALGIA comes in many forms, whether this is reminiscing over old memories that just come to you or being reminded of various places, people or events through written, spoken or picture and video form.
This week, we want to bring back some memories of Milford Haven with these six fantastic old pictures.
We have a picture of tug boats tackling a fire on the Amaco hullgate on December 3, 1981, two pictures of Charles Street in different decades, a picture of the Astoria from the 1950s and more.
Take a look at the pictures below.
The pictures were submitted by readers who are members of our nostalgia group, Our Pembrokeshire Memories. If you would like to join and share your memories, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.
