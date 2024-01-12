The coast path between Wiseman’s Bridge and Coppet Hall, known as the Tramway, experienced ‘substantial rock falls’ yesterday, Thursday, January 11.

The major fall happened at the Coppet Hall end of this section of path, affecting one of the entrances to what is known as the ‘long tunnel’, some distance from the earlier fall.

The path was closed last November following two landslides after Storm Ciaran. The November landslides were closer toward the Wisemans Bridge end of the path.

The Tramway path is part of the Wales Coast Path and goes through three tunnels between Saundersfoot and Wiseman’s Bridge.

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council said that the path remains closed for the safety of the public.

“There is a continued risk of further rockfalls and members of the public are asked to please respect the path closure and avoid the area,” said the spokesperson.

“The council has made an order temporarily prohibiting all vehicular and non-vehicular access on the shared use footpath from Coppet Hall Point, northeast to its junction with the access road leading towards Hean Castle.”

The Hean Castle Estate, which manages land and property around the village of Saundersfoot has urged anyone using the ‘top path’ to exercise ‘extreme care’ “There has been a new cliff fall on the Tramway path, at the Coppet Hall end, which may well have impacted the top path,” said an estate spokesperson.

“Anyone using the top path should exercise extreme care until an inspection has taken place.”

The council spokesperson said that the authority has already engaged a specialist to assess the cliff face above the path and a geotechnical expert to review the area for the original rockfall, in order to provide proposals for means to make the area safe.

“The review work will need to be extended in light of the new rockfall, and remediation work, which is subject to affordability, will now clearly be more extensive,” said the spokesperson.

“The path is likely to be closed for some considerable time.”