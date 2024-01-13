We have more than 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and are working through the alphabet, and this week it's the letter B.

We received dozens of pictures of B-related things including beaches, bees, buzzards, black swans, boats and bluebells. Take a look at some of our favourites here.

Black swan (Image: Cynthia Jennings (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Buzzard (Image: Tracy Hall (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Bluebells (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Buoy (Image: Vicki Winter (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Boat (Image: Grant Taff Lewis (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Bus (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.