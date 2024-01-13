The live recording of BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions will take place at Haverhub, the old Post Office, Haverfordwest, on Friday, January 26.

The panel for the show, which usually consists of politicians, those in the media and others, is not yet known as it is usually announced a few days before the event.

Haverhub will be open from 6.30pm with doors closing at 7.30pm. The live recording and transmission takes place from 8pm until 8.50pm.

It is hoped that the bar will be open following the live transmission, ending at 8.50pm, to enable lively discussion and socialising afterwards. Tickets are free and limited to 150.

You can get your free tickets here.

Questions can be prepared in advance and brought in – the BBC Team will collect them on arrival and select ones to be used during the broadcast.