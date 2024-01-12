At a gathering of colleagues past and present, Andrew was presented with a certificate and plaque, from station manager Peter Phillips for a commendable and well-deserved recognition of his service.

Andrew has provided a minimum of 90 hrs of cover per week, on top of his main job as a security guard, as part of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service retained duty system.

“This is a fantastic achievement,” said Haverfordwest watch manager Keith Jenkins. “He is going to be greatly missed.

“He has been awesome at his job. To commit to providing between 90 and 120 hours cover a week is a lot of commitment to give for 29 years.

“Andrew has served his community well and dealt with some serious incidents. He has given so much to the community.

“To be a security officer, working shifts and committing to be a retained firefighter. It is a massive commitment, for Andrew and for his wife and children.

“To do that for 29 years is a great achievement. We are all gutted he has finished, with all the experience he has.

“But he can now retire with a well-deserved rest and enjoy retirement.”