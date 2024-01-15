Jenny Rathbone led a debate on the equality committee’s report, which critiqued the Welsh Government’s draft child poverty strategy.

She stressed that child poverty is not a new problem and nor is it unique to Wales.

The Cardiff Central MS pointed out that only Northern Ireland and London have seen a bigger reduction in child poverty than Wales.

But Ms Rathbone said the committee heard the draft strategy lacked ambition and shied away from establishing clear lines of accountability.

She said: “There was widespread, bordering on universal unease at the lack of targets and milestones within the draft strategy.

“The committee shared the view of our witnesses and are clear that the Welsh Government must overcome its aversion to setting targets.

“Because the evidence from Scotland and New Zealand is absolutely clear: targets work."

Jane Dodds, who worked as a child protection social worker for around 20 years, said 90 per cent of the cases she worked with were children living in poverty.

The Liberal Democrat said: “Twenty-eight per cent of children in Wales are living in poverty. This is not something we should tolerate.

“So, firstly, let's have targets. Why the hesitancy? Why not be politically courageous and bold and have timelines for how we reduce that?”

On calls for a dedicated minister, Ms Dodds described the idea of tackling poverty and children’s rights being an all-of government responsibility as totally misguided.

“Where everyone is responsible, no-one is responsible,” she said.

“Diffusing child poverty across portfolios only seeks to obscure accountability and ensures failure goes unaddressed.”

Sarah Murphy warned that the Resolution Foundation expects UK child poverty to be at its highest rate for 30 years by 2027-28 unless action is taken.

Jayne Bryant, the Labour MS for Newport West, said there are more children and young people living in poverty than any other age group in Wales.

Ms Bryant, who chairs the Senedd children’s committee, said: “The impact poverty has on all aspects of children's and young people's lives is insidious and laid out starkly in the report.

“Child mortality rates are higher; children living in poverty are four times more likely than their peers to develop a mental health problem by the age of 11.

“They are much less likely to do well at school, and poverty means that children are at greater risk of neglect and more likely to be removed from their parents.”

Jane Hutt told MSs that the new child poverty strategy will be launched on January 23.

Wales’ social justice minister stressed that she is taking lead responsibility for child poverty but every minister has a duty under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

On the same day, the Senedd debated a Plaid Cymru motion on child poverty and educational attainment, which called for free school meals to be extended.

MSs voted down the proposal by 10-39 before the motion, as amended by the Welsh Government, was agreed by a single vote.