British Telecom PLC sought permission for a secure storage compound at the Hawthorn rise telephone exchange site, with a report for planners recommending approval.

The compound will include storage containers that will house equipment and materials in support of the local telecoms infrastructure network.

Its application, through agent CBRE, stated: “The storage area is to be used by the civil team and will house materials and equipment to support the local telecoms infrastructure network.

“The compound will have three three-metre containers sited to hold the equipment and allow teams to deploy efficiently throughout the area. The additional containers at six metres will be placed at the north of the site.

“The Government has set a target to connect a minimum of 85 per cent of premises to gigabit-capable coverage by 2025. This is a huge infrastructure upgrade for the UK and one that will generate considerable benefits to both the economy and society.

“Having a regional network of containers/sites is the least disruptive, most efficient and environmentally sensitive way to support the required rate of rollout – as it minimises the travel required whilst maximising the time available to build the new network.”

A report for planners stated: “The site is currently home to the telecoms depot, with the application site used as a yard area for the engineering centre. As such, the use of the site as a secure compound is considered to be compatible with the character of the locality.

“It is appreciated that there is a need for office and welfare accommodation and safe storage whilst essential works are being carried out throughout Pembrokeshire for the installation of super-fast fibre, and the depot site offers the space to allow for this.

“Given the need, it is considered that the stationing of containers and skips, which are temporary in nature and can be removed and recycled on completion of the project would be acceptable.”

A similar application for a compound at the yard adjoining Cardigan Telephone Exchange, Finchs Square was granted by Ceredigion planners recently.

The Haverfordwest application was conditionally approved by planning officers under delegated powers.