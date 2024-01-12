Police confirmed yesterday that a woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a child in Haverfordwest and remains in police custody.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in Upper Market Street, Haverfordwest at around 10.45am on Wednesday.

Dyfed-Powys Police later confirmed that they were investigating the death of a child and that one person had been arrested.

The incident took place just metres from the constituency office of Preseli Pembrokeshire MP, Stephen Crabb.

“This is a particularly sad and shocking event. My thoughts go out to the family members, the police and emergency services who were at the scene, and the wider community affected,” said Mr Crabb.

“This has understandably left many people shaken.

“It’s now down to the police to continue their work uncovering the facts surrounding the case.”

Senedd member for Preseli Pembrokeshire, Paul Davies added that the news was ‘heartbreaking’.

“This is heartbreaking news, and my thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones and everyone affected by this tragic event,” he said.

“Police investigations are ongoing to establish exactly what happened. In the meantime, I thank them and the emergency services for their efforts at this deeply distressing time.”

County Councillor for the Castle Ward, and chairman of Pembrokeshire Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr Thomas Tudor, added: “My thoughts are with the family and loved ones at this difficult time”

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death and enquiries are ongoing.