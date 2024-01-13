The report focuses on quality of water in the Special Area of Conservation (SAC) rivers in Wales, which includes the River Tywi, River Reifi, and River Cleddau and looks at seven water quality targets including ammonia.

In total 127 bodies of water were looked at in the nine SAC river catchment areas. Alongside the aforementioned SAC rivers are the Eden, Gwyrfai, Glaslyn, Dee, Usk and Wye. The data was collected between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2019.

The report looks at the water quality attribute targets for dissolved oxygen, biochemical oxygen demand, total ammonia, unionised ammonia, trophic diatom index, pH and acid neutralising capacity.

The report shows that there were no failures on the Tywi and Glaslyn, however, a small number of non-compliances were found on the Dee, Eden and Gwyrfai.

There were a number of notable failures against targets on the Cleddau, Teifi, Usk and Wye, with the majority being in indicators of organic pollution.

The majority of the failures were for biochemical oxygen demand where 41 per cent of the water bodies failed to meet the target, and trophic diatom index, where 45 per cent of assessed water bodies failed to meet the target.

However, the Cleddau had consistent failures for ammonia. These failures are believed to be due to a range of pollution sources. In all the areas of concern, there will be consideration for monitoring and additional investigations.

Rhian Jardine, NRW head of development planning advice service, said: “Our previous report into phosphorus compliance was considered to be crucial new evidence, and critical for decision makers across Wales.

“Since then, there has been much collaboration between government, local authorities, regulators and industry and significant progress to reduce the sources of phosphorus entering our rivers.

“Amongst many things, this includes the establishment of nutrient management boards, the introduction of the Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations, and work to reduce the impact of development on river water quality.

“We expect that these efforts will in turn, also help to reduce some of the other pollutants and indicators of pollution highlighted in today’s report.”

Rhian continued: “New evidence is always welcome and will continue to inform our efforts to tackle the many challenges facing our rivers.

“As Wales’ environmental regulator, NRW is committed to play our full part to reduce pollution and improve water quality, and we will continue to collaborate with others to deliver the changes we all want to see in our rivers.”

NRW is including wastewater permits in the failing sections of the catchment in the permit review programme and is working to update its guidance for planning authorities which will be published in due course.