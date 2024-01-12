A Welsh landmark has been named one of the 'must go' places in the world in 2024 by the New York Times.
The New York Times has released its 52 Places to Go in 2024 list outlining destinations that are a must for travellers this year.
The list includes locations in places like Australia, Iceland, the USA and Kenya, while including just two places in the UK.
The New York Times said: "No matter why you travel, our list offers inspiration."
You can see the full New York Times list here.
'Must go' locations across the world in 2024
The 'must go' locations in the world in 2024, according to the New York Times, are:
-
The Path of Totality, North America
-
Paris, France
-
YamaguchiJapan
-
New Zealand by Train
-
Maui, Hawaii
-
Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni, Arizona
-
Singapore
-
O’Higgins, Chile
-
Ladakh, India
-
Geneva, Switzerland
-
Dominica, The Caribbean
-
Manchester, England
-
Craters of the Moon, Idaho
-
Baltimore, Maryland
-
Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia
-
Negombo, Sri Lanka
-
Massa-Carrara, Italy
-
Bannau Brycheiniog, Wales
-
Morocco
-
Valencia, Spain
-
Kansas City, Missouri
-
Antananarivo, Madagascar
-
Yucatán Peninsula, Mexico
-
Lake Toba, Indonesia
-
Almaty, Kazakhstan
-
Quito, Ecuador
-
Mingan Archipelago, Quebec
-
Montgomery, Alabama
-
Tasmania, Australia
-
Waterford, Ireland
-
Tsavo National Park, Kenya
-
Brasília, Brazil
-
El Salvador
-
Koh Ker, Cambodia
-
Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland
-
Montevideo, Uruguay
-
Mustang, Nepal
-
Vienna, Austria
-
Brisbane, Australia
-
Pasadena, California
-
Hurghada, Egypt
-
Boundary Waters, Minnesota
-
Thessaloniki, Greece
-
Normandy, France
-
Grenada, The Caribbean
-
El Camino de Costa Rica
-
Albanian Alps
-
Whitehorse, Yukon
-
Choquequirao, Peru
-
Dresden, Germany
-
Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, Mexico
-
Flamingo, Florida
What makes the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park a 'must go' location in 2024
The Bannau Brycheiniog National Park was among the top 20 places to visit in the world in 2024 - named 18th on the New York Times' places to go list.
Susanne Masters, in the New York Times, said: "Reclaiming the name Bannau Brycheiniog for a beloved national park in Wales last year was more than a linguistic change to Welsh from English; it was a shift to spotlight the Welsh culture of the 520-square-mile park, formerly known as Brecon Beacons.
"The park’s emphasis on the relationship between nature and local culture is also shown in a new logo.
"Instead of the burning brazier of Brecon Beacons, the logo now has an ancient Welsh crown set within a green forest under stars, a reflection of the park’s commitment to a future where planting native trees restores temperate rainforest, the revegetation of peatland captures carbon and the dark sky is protected from light pollution.
"While visiting Bannau Brycheiniog, “the peaks of Brychan’s kingdom,” make use of the park’s public transport and bike rentals, including the Explore Wales Pass for trains and buses, or take in the views by hiking through waterfall country from the village of Pontneddfechan."
The only other location in the UK to make the list was Manchester.
