A Welsh landmark has been named one of the 'must go' places in the world in 2024 by the New York Times. 

The New York Times has released its 52 Places to Go in 2024 list outlining destinations that are a must for travellers this year.

The list includes locations in places like Australia, Iceland, the USA and Kenya, while including just two places in the UK. 

The New York Times said: "No matter why you travel, our list offers inspiration."

'Must go' locations across the world in 2024

The 'must go' locations in the world in 2024, according to the New York Times, are:

  1. The Path of Totality, North America

  2. Paris, France

  3. YamaguchiJapan

  4. New Zealand by Train

  5. Maui, Hawaii

  6. Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni, Arizona

  7. Singapore

  8. O’Higgins, Chile

  9. Ladakh, India

  10. Geneva, Switzerland

  11. Dominica, The Caribbean

  12. Manchester, England

  13. Craters of the Moon, Idaho

  14. Baltimore, Maryland

  15. Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

  16. Negombo, Sri Lanka

  17. Massa-Carrara, Italy

  18. Bannau Brycheiniog, Wales

  19. Morocco

  20. Valencia, Spain

  21. Kansas City, Missouri

  22. Antananarivo, Madagascar

  23. Yucatán Peninsula, Mexico

  24. Lake Toba, Indonesia

  25. Almaty, Kazakhstan

  26. Quito, Ecuador

  27. Mingan Archipelago, Quebec

  28. Montgomery, Alabama

  29. Tasmania, Australia

  30. Waterford, Ireland

  31. Tsavo National Park, Kenya

  32. Brasília, Brazil

  33. El Salvador

  34. Koh Ker, Cambodia

  35. Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland

  36. Montevideo, Uruguay

  37. Mustang, Nepal

  38. Vienna, Austria

  39. Brisbane, Australia

  40. Pasadena, California

  41. Hurghada, Egypt

  42. Boundary Waters, Minnesota

  43. Thessaloniki, Greece

  44. Normandy, France

  45. Grenada, The Caribbean

  46. El Camino de Costa Rica

  47. Albanian Alps

  48. Whitehorse, Yukon

  49. Choquequirao, Peru

  50. Dresden, Germany

  51. Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, Mexico

  52. Flamingo, Florida

What makes the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park a 'must go' location in 2024

The Bannau Brycheiniog National Park was among the top 20 places to visit in the world in 2024 - named 18th on the New York Times' places to go list.

Susanne Masters, in the New York Times, said: "Reclaiming the name Bannau Brycheiniog for a beloved national park in Wales last year was more than a linguistic change to Welsh from English; it was a shift to spotlight the Welsh culture of the 520-square-mile park, formerly known as Brecon Beacons.

"The park’s emphasis on the relationship between nature and local culture is also shown in a new logo.

"Instead of the burning brazier of Brecon Beacons, the logo now has an ancient Welsh crown set within a green forest under stars, a reflection of the park’s commitment to a future where planting native trees restores temperate rainforest, the revegetation of peatland captures carbon and the dark sky is protected from light pollution.

"While visiting Bannau Brycheiniog, “the peaks of Brychan’s kingdom,” make use of the park’s public transport and bike rentals, including the Explore Wales Pass for trains and buses, or take in the views by hiking through waterfall country from the village of Pontneddfechan."

The only other location in the UK to make the list was Manchester.