The New York Times has released its 52 Places to Go in 2024 list outlining destinations that are a must for travellers this year.

The list includes locations in places like Australia, Iceland, the USA and Kenya, while including just two places in the UK.

The New York Times said: "No matter why you travel, our list offers inspiration."

You can see the full New York Times list here.

'Must go' locations across the world in 2024

The 'must go' locations in the world in 2024, according to the New York Times, are:

The Path of Totality, North America Paris, France YamaguchiJapan New Zealand by Train Maui, Hawaii Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni, Arizona Singapore O’Higgins, Chile Ladakh, India Geneva, Switzerland Dominica, The Caribbean Manchester, England Craters of the Moon, Idaho Baltimore, Maryland Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia Negombo, Sri Lanka Massa-Carrara, Italy Bannau Brycheiniog, Wales Morocco Valencia, Spain Kansas City, Missouri Antananarivo, Madagascar Yucatán Peninsula, Mexico Lake Toba, Indonesia Almaty, Kazakhstan Quito, Ecuador Mingan Archipelago, Quebec Montgomery, Alabama Tasmania, Australia Waterford, Ireland Tsavo National Park, Kenya Brasília, Brazil El Salvador Koh Ker, Cambodia Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland Montevideo, Uruguay Mustang, Nepal Vienna, Austria Brisbane, Australia Pasadena, California Hurghada, Egypt Boundary Waters, Minnesota Thessaloniki, Greece Normandy, France Grenada, The Caribbean El Camino de Costa Rica Albanian Alps Whitehorse, Yukon Choquequirao, Peru Dresden, Germany Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, Mexico Flamingo, Florida

What makes the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park a 'must go' location in 2024

The Bannau Brycheiniog National Park was among the top 20 places to visit in the world in 2024 - named 18th on the New York Times' places to go list.

Susanne Masters, in the New York Times, said: "Reclaiming the name Bannau Brycheiniog for a beloved national park in Wales last year was more than a linguistic change to Welsh from English; it was a shift to spotlight the Welsh culture of the 520-square-mile park, formerly known as Brecon Beacons.

"The park’s emphasis on the relationship between nature and local culture is also shown in a new logo.

"Instead of the burning brazier of Brecon Beacons, the logo now has an ancient Welsh crown set within a green forest under stars, a reflection of the park’s commitment to a future where planting native trees restores temperate rainforest, the revegetation of peatland captures carbon and the dark sky is protected from light pollution.

"While visiting Bannau Brycheiniog, “the peaks of Brychan’s kingdom,” make use of the park’s public transport and bike rentals, including the Explore Wales Pass for trains and buses, or take in the views by hiking through waterfall country from the village of Pontneddfechan."

The only other location in the UK to make the list was Manchester.