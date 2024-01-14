Lisa Gray, 46, of Tenby Road, crashed her Seat Leon on Pentre Road in the town on November 15. It was alleged that she failed to stop after the crash, and failed to report the incident.

When tested by police, Gray recorded having 84 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

She pleaded guilty to drink driving, failing to stop, and failing to report a crash at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 9.

Gray was sentenced to a one-year community order, as part of which she must complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

She was also banned from driving for a year, and must pay £85 in costs.