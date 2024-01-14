Scarlette Quinn, from Pembroke Dock, was part of the junior chorus of dancers at the Cinderella at the Swansea Grand Theatre over the festive season.

For Harri Tudor pupil Scarlette, her panto journey began last summer. In July she auditioned alongside 85 other children. Scarlette’s skill and attitude saw her selected as one of the junior ensemble dancers to join the pantomime’s cast.

Scarlette started rehearsing in November, attending two weeks of after school practices.

“Harri Tudor school Pembroke were very helpful in allowing her time off lessons where necessary to attend,” said proud mum Sam.

In total Scarlette performed in 16 pantos during the festive season, between December 9 and January 7.

The panto was a dancer’s delight, with the Prince and Dandini played by AJ and Curtis Pritchard a duo, well known for their dancing prowess and more recently reality TV appearances.

The pair showed that they are more than just dancers, with some great singing and witty ad-libbing as well as a healthy dose of dance.

“She had a marvellous time although it’s been hard work she has enjoyed every minute of it,” said mum Sam.

“All the cast and production team all worked together to make it an unforgettable experience.

“It’s meant a great deal of commitment travelling from Pembroke Dock for practice and for the actual shows but it has been worth it to see Scarlette on stage and really enjoying every performance. the overall response to the panto has been excellent.”

Sam thanked everyone who supported Scarlette throughout the panto, especially her dance teachers Finola Findlay of FF dance in Haverfordwest and Kelly Williams of Kelly Williams School of Dance in Pembroke Dock.