This stunning property in Sandhurst Road, Milford Haven, is a former vicarage currently running as a successful B&B.

It boasts six generously sized bedrooms, providing ample space for a growing family or those seeking additional room for guests, or to continue the B&B business.

The vendors, FBM, say that the house is filled with character and charm, showcasing exquisite period features throughout.

Externally, the well-maintained garden offers a peaceful retreat, perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Additionally, there is a delightful patio area and balcony, ideal for entertaining guests or simply relaxing with a book and soaking in the picturesque surroundings.

Residents will benefit from the convenience of allocated parking spaces, as well as off-street parking and a driveway.

“The highlight of this property is undoubtedly the breath-taking water and sea views, providing a captivating backdrop from various vantage points within the house,” says FBM.

“With its prime coastal location, this remarkable property offers an enviable lifestyle, combining the allure of period architecture with the tranquillity of coastal living.”

St Katherine’s House is on the market with FBM. Phone 01646 698469 for more information or to book a viewing.

The accommodation is as follows:

Entrance Hall The large original wood front door leads into an entrance vestibule. The Victorian painted pattern tiled floor is a lovely character feature. The three arched frosted windows to the front ensures there is lots of natural light. Stone step up to:

Drawing Room 4.72m x 4.00m (15'6" x 13'1") The patterned tiled floor continues through the Hall. The high ceiling helps to create an open and airy feel. The original fireplace with a cast iron grate and painted tiled inserts is still used to supplement the central heating system. Panel door to:

Dining Room 4.60m x 3.68m (15'1" x 12'1") The corner bay window lets lots of natural light into this large reception room. With space for sofas and armchairs it is the perfect place to relax. There is an open fireplace, and three ornate pattered radiators which help to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Morning Room 4.00m x 3.38m (13'1" x 11'1") Perfect as a family play space or TV room, the Morning Room is a useful additional reception room. With space for sofas and casual seating it could be a great teenage hideaway. The wide arch with decorative plaster sections both sides leads into:

Garden Room 5.60m x 1.85m (18'4" x 6'1") This has a triple aspect room is currently being used as an office, but could be integrated into the Morning Room. The windows are modern double glazed sash windows, and the hardwood double glazed French doors lead into the garden. There are views of the garden, and partial views of the river. Door from hall to rear hall. There is an useful under stairs storage cupboard, and the rear staircase.

Study 3.38m x 2.16m (11'1" x 7'1") A flexible space that could be used as a private study. The built in bookcase provides useful storage. The modern double glazed sash window to rear overlooks the garden. There is a door to the Morning Room.

Cloakroom There is a WC and wash hand basin. To the rear is a frosted double glazed window

Kitchen/Breakfast Room 7.34m x 5.36m (24'1" x 17'7") Designed by leading local company Lawrence Lyons, this fully fitted oak kitchen has base & eye level units which provide excellent storage. The light granite worktop reflects the quality feel, which is further enhanced by the limestone tiled floor. For anyone who enjoys cooking then this kitchen is well equipped with a two oven/two hotplate gas fired AGA, which is in a inglenook type setting. Additionally there is a large built in Neff electric oven, and a single oven/grill. Set into the island unit is a Neff five burner gas hob (including a wok burner) with an extractor over. The island unit has useful drawers and cupboards. Also there is a built in Neff dishwasher, Neff microwave, and a Neff coffee machine. The Welsh style dresser complements the styling of the kitchen perfectly. The enamel one and a half bowl sink has a swan neck tap, and a boiling water/filtered quoker hot water tap. Natural light comes in from the two sash windows to the front. To the side is a walk in pantry. The breakfast area has room for a table and chairs. The French doors leads onto the terrace. Door to: Rear Lobby The stable style back door leads into the garden. There is a quarry tiled floor.

Utility Room 2.80m x 1.70m (9'2" x 5'7") The base and eye level units provide excellent storage. There is plumbing for a washing machine, a one and a half bowl stainless steel sink and drainer, space for a cooker, and a tumble dryer. The wall mounted Vaillant gas boiler runs both the heating and hot water systems. The system includes pressurised cold water tank and pumped hot water circulation The main staircase in the hall leads to: First Floor Landing The large landing is a useful space, which could be a small study area, or part of it could be sectioned off to create an en-suite for one of the bedrooms. The French doors lead onto a small balcony. The back stairs lead up to the rear part of the landing, which includes a cupboard that houses the pressurised hot water tank.

Bedroom 4.80m x 4.30m (15'9" x 14'1") This is a large double bedroom with some lovely original features such as the built in cupboard with double doors, and the cast iron fireplace with tiled inserts and a wood surround. The window to the front looks onto the Church, and window to the side has garden views.

Bedroom 4.93m x 3.38m (16'2" x 11'1") Another large double bedroom. It is light and bright due to the large three section window to the front.

Bedroom 4.00m x 3.68m (13'1" x 12'1") The key feature of this large double bedroom is the balcony that can be access via French doors. With space for a table and chairs, it is the perfect spot to enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning while looking towards the river. Again the vendors have retained the original cast iron fireplace with tiled inserts. Useful storage is provided by a built-in cupboard. There is a window to the side.

En Suite Steps down to this ''Jack and Jill' bathroom with additional access to the rear landing. This is equipped with a bath, WC, and wash hand basin. There is a frosted window to the rear.

Cloakroom This comprises a WC, and corner wash hand basin. The window is to the rear.

Bedroom 4.01m x 3.53m (13'2" x 11'7") Another large double bedroom with a wonderful original fireplace with tiled inserts, and hearth, and a wood mantel. The sash double glazed window has views of the garden.

En Suite This is well equipped with a shower unit, WC, and a wash hand basin. The floor is tiled and the walls are part tiled. There is a linen cupboard with a storage cupboard over. To the side is a frosted window.

Bathroom Work on this bathroom has not be completed, but will comprise a free standing bath, a large shower unit, a Victorian style wash hand basin, a WC with a high level cistern, and a heated towel rail. There are modern double glazed sash windows to the rear and side. Staircase from main landing to:

Second Floor This was originally the servants quarters, but has now been converted into a lovely Master Suite. On the landing is an under eaves storage cupboard, and a Velux style roof light.

Master Bedroom 6.32m x 2.90m (20'9" x 9'6") This is a light and bright large double bedroom, which reflects the creative combination of contemporary and traditional that epitomises this property. This is reflected in the original cast iron fireplace, and the casual seating area with space for a sofa. The large modern double glazed window to the side overlooks the church

Bedroom 4.37m x 3.53m (14'4" x 11'7") This is a flexible space, which could be used as sitting room to create a self contained living space, or as a good sized double bedroom. These two bedrooms would be ideal for anyone wanting to run the property as a bed & breakfast. There is space for a wardrobe and a chest of drawers. Additionally there is a cast iron fireplace. To the side is a panelled double glazed window with partial water views.

Bathroom 3.66m x 2.46m (12'0" x 8'1") This is well equipped with a bath with a telephone style taps and shower attachment, wash hand basin and WC. The walls are part tiled, and there is wood effect flooring. There is a built in storage cupboard, and access to part boarded attic space.

External The property is access via double wooden gates, which opens onto a tarmac parking area with space for three/four cars. This leads to a detached single garage, and attached coal store. The garden extends around the house, and is just under half an acre (0.479 acre). There are stone walls on three sides, with close boarded fencing to the front. To the church side is a raised lawned area, mature trees and shrubs. While at the rear is a garden shed. A slate chipping path leads round a further lawned space.

The greenhouse attached to the side of the house is of wood and brick construction. The terrace is accessed via French doors from the kitchen. With plenty of room for a large table and chairs, it is the perfect space for al fresco dining. Guests will be able to enjoy views of the river. Below this is a larger lawned area, with borders, and trees. The vendors have planted several fruit trees at the rear to create a small orchard. The exterior benefits from complete re-rendering, plastic facia boards and old style guttering and downpipes.