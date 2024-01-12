Joshua Davies has been accused of possessing “approximately 30 grams” of cannabis on September 28, 2022.

The court heard that Davies had bought two sets of CBD products from a Bournemouth-based company.

Prosecutor Sian Cutter said that the order was made up of 200 grams of ‘gummies’ – which were confirmed to be CBD, and around 30 grams of tea – which contained “low levels of THC”.

Davies, 29, of St Peter’s Road, pleaded not guilty to possessing cannabis.

Hannah George, defending, said the purchase had been made from a “legitimate business”.

Judge Geraint Walters set a trial date of May 1, and Davies was granted bail until that date.