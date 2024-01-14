James Gould, 34, of St David’s Road in Milford Haven, appeared at Swansea Crown Court facing five offences from December 3.

It was alleged that Gould had an imitation Glock semi-automatic BB pistol out in public.

He denied a charge of making use of an imitation firearm to resist arrest, but pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He also admitted an offence of affray and two charges of criminal damage, relating to damage caused to a Peugeot and a Toyota.

Prosecutor Thomas Scapens said these pleas were acceptable, and the Crown would not seek a trial on the resisting arrest charge.

James Hartson, defending, asked for the case to be adjourned for the preparation of a psychiatric report.

“This is a psychotic episode where he was intending that the police shoot and kill him,” he said.

Judge Geraint Walters granted the request for a report, and Gould will be sentenced on February 26.