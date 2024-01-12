Today – Friday, January 12 – headteachers of all of Carmarthenshire’s secondary schools including Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, Ysgol Bro Dinefwr, Ysgol Maes y Gwendraeth, Ysgol Dyffryn Taf and Ysgol Gyfun Emlyn signed a joint, open letter to parents and carers highlighting the challenges that schools will be facing. The letter comes after proposals by Carmarthenshire County Council to reduce funding per pupil amongst other Welsh and UK Government funding changes.

The headteachers said: “Over the next few years, the financial constraints and budgetary position for all secondary schools in Carmarthenshire is going to prove to be very difficult and will present significant challenges. There are a number of uncertainties and external forces at play which will directly affect our schools’ ability to maintain the high standards of education and support that we strive to offer all our learners.”

The letter highlights inflation and increased costs as well as the UK Government and whilst acknowledging a ‘slight increase in the Welsh educational budget,’ the rate of inflation leads to a ‘considerable’ cut to ‘real term budgets.’

Carmarthenshire County Council is planning to reduce the amount of funding schools get at around £120 per learner as part of its own plans to balance the budget. The headteachers said that it “will have a significant impact on our school budgets.” They highlighted that a school of 1,000 learners would then see a £120,000 reduction in the school budget.

There is a guarantee of Welsh Government grants for this coming year, but there is a potential for some of these grants to be withdrawn or at best, their value would decrease which would add further pressure along with the potential for energy costs to rise again, although at present these are protected.

The teachers continued: “One of the most notable challenges we face is maintaining a comprehensive curriculum that meets the diverse needs of all our students.

“Reduced budgets often lead to limitations in resources, staff and extracurricular activities, which can diminish the breadth and quality of the education we aim to provide. This may result in larger class sizes, limited access to specialized courses, and a reduction in enrichment programs that foster holistic development.

“Furthermore, the need to make savings may well affect the provision of essential support services within the school and those provided by the local authority.

“Counselling, special educational needs assistance, mental health support, and pastoral care are integral components of a nurturing learning environment. However, with constrained resources, we will find it increasingly challenging to provide these vital services at their current levels of provision.”

The teachers also state that they will always do their ‘very best’ to maintain core provision and protect teaching and learning and will give ‘the utmost consideration to any decision to cut back on the provisions and services available in our schools’ but believe that they will ‘not be able to provide and sustain the same level of support and services across our schools.’

They encourage parents and carers to advocate for education funding and to participate in the council’s consultation on budgets at https://carmarthenshire.welcomesyourfeedback.net/s/91r3rr.