Appearing before Pembrokeshire County Council’s January planning committee, Teresa Greenway sought approval for a One Planet Development at Broad Oak Farm, just over half a mile south of Martletwy, near Narberth.

One Planet Developments allow people to live off the land in the open countryside in a self-sufficient and eco-friendly way.

The application, recommended for conditional approval by committee members, included “a modest single storey structure, to caravan specifications, raised above ground on piers” residential unit, a “shepherd’s hut,” also on piers; the proposed OPD development including a pottery business, with a studio and solar-powered kiln, the clay raw material available on site.

Local community council Martletwy expressed concerns about the feasibility of the business plan and the need for monitoring, but 14 letters of support were received.

A report for planners said "award-winning artist" Teresa Greenway currently runs pottery classes and works for a local carpentry and timber framing business.

“She lives in the locality with her partner and their child. Her partner works in forestry, farming and installing renewable energy systems.”

The report added: “The Management Plan indicates that there is a ready market for the products.

“With regard to the orchard products, there would be outlets in local public houses, cafes and shops, and five are identified. Pottery products are already sold by the applicant in local shops and galleries, albeit that these are not specifically identified, and there is a functioning internet website where products can be ordered.”

It concluded: “On balance, it is considered that there is a strong prospect that the proposal would provide a sufficient livelihood to substantially meet the needs of the residents on the site. It is also likely that this would be achieved within the required timescale.

“Despite the proposal being in conflict with the rural restraint strategy of the local development plan, given that there is no policy covering OPD, the proposal’s compliance with national policy and LDP guidance are considerations with sufficient weight to outweigh any conflict with the Development Plan.

“In this respect, the proposal justifies an exception to the normal strict control over new dwellings in the countryside, subject to a Section 106 [legal] Agreement being completed and conditions being imposed.”

Cllr Brian Hall conceded the scheme was contrary to the local development plan, but moved the application be approved, saying there was a long string on conditions attached to the application.

“I can’t see any problem there, there’s no objections; I wish them well and move approval.”

Seconding the scheme be approved, Cllr Mark Carter saying it was “a more convincing business plan than perhaps we’ve seen on occasions”.

The application was unanimously approved by planners.