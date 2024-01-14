The two defendants were accused of getting behind the wheel whilst drunk on the A40 and on the A487.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court and Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

ALED ADAMS, 45, of Spring Gardens in Whitland, has been banned from the roads after drink driving.

The court heard that Adams was driving a Dacia Sandero on the A40 on December 17. When breathalysed, he recorded having 77 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Adams pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 9, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

He was also fined £120, and must pay £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.

CHANDLER REED, 24, of Jackson’s Way in Goodwick, has been ordered to pay more than £600 after admitting drink driving.

Reed was driving a Volkswagen Golf on the A487 towards Newport on December 23. When breathalysed, the defendant recorded having 51 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Reed pleaded guilty at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on January 10, and was fined £393.

The defendant was also ordered to pay a £157 surcharge and £85 in costs, and was banned from driving for 14 months.