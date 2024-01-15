Melissa Morris, 30, of Goat Street, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court facing several drugs charges.

Morris was alleged to have been in possession of a quantity of amphetamine and 11.3 grams of cannabis – both Class B drugs – in Haverfordwest on January 10.

She was also accused of possession with intent to supply cocaine, and possession of criminal property – relating to £850 in cash.

Morris pleaded guilty to the Class B possession offences at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 12. No pleas were entered for the remaining charges.

The defendant was remanded in to custody, and will appear before Swansea Crown Court on February 12.