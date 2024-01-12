A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a seven-year-old boy in Haverfordwest.
Police and paramedics were called to an address in Upper Market Street, Haverfordwest at around 10.45am on Wednesday.
Dyfed-Powys Police later confirmed that they were investigating the death of a child and that one person had been arrested.
Police confirmed this evening that that 42-year-old Papaipit Linse was arrested at the scene, and has now been charged with murder.
She has been remanded in police custody to appear at court tomorrow.
"Police were called to an address in Upper Market Street at 10.45am on Wednesday, January 10," said a force spokesperson.
"Sadly, a seven-year-old boy was confirmed to have died shortly after. Our thoughts remain with his loved ones at this tragic time.
