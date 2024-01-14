Officers are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Crundale at just before 2pm on January 11.

Anyone with information which could help the investigation, or who has dashcam footage from that area at around the time of the incident, is asked to come forward.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses/dashcam footage, in relation to an road traffic collision (RTC) in Crundale on Thursday, January 11. The RTC, which involved a Citroen C3 and a Volkswagen Fox, occurred just before 2pm.

“Could any witnesses please contact us via 101, quoting DP-20240111-162. Diolch.”

Anyone reporting information relating to this incident can also do so on the Dyfed-Powys Police website, via email on 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or via direct messaging the force on social media – all while quoting the reference number above.