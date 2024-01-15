Last year, Maureen Lower made, marzipanned and decorated no fewer than 147 Christmas cakes, which were then sold to raise money for the charity,

She has been creating Christmas cakes in aid of good causes for more than 30 years and chooses cancer charities to benefit as she lost a sister to cancer, and both she and another sister are survivors of the disease.

Birmingham-born, Maureen lived in Berlin for 42 years and was awarded the MBE from Queen Elizabeth II in 2003 for her volunteering work, as well as the German Medal of Merit.

After bringing a group of elderly and people with disabilities over to Tenby from Berlin on holiday as part of her volunteering role, Maureen fell in love with the area and made her home in Kilgetty nine years ago.

She thanked the many individuals and businesses whose work and donations made it possible for her to make the 2023 batch of cakes:

Linda Williams, Narberth - £350 donation

Tesco, Pembroke Dock, via Sharon Bevans - £50

Morrisons, Haverfordwest via Sian Rees - £30

Kilgetty Co-op, via David - donation

Jewson, Tenby – canvas for cake bases

Jo Evans – cutting rings for cake bases

Pauline Stennett, Carew Market – discount on cake decorations

Maureen has now presented her grand total of £1,470 to the Cancer Research shops in Tenby (£1,300) and Carmasrthen (£170)

“Thank you to all my customers for supporting Cancer Research UK,” said Maureen, who revealed that she is already taking Christmas cake orders for December 2024!