For the more than three and a half years GRS Motor Group in Milford Haven, has supplied Homeless Pembrokeshire with a van free of charge.

Last week the company’s generosity increased twofold as it handed over a brand-new, shiny Berlingo Van as well as a brand-new Kia Piccanto.

The 11 of Van-uary the day started for Amanda Evans from Homeless Pembrokeshire with a trip to GRS Motor Group headquarters.

She was met by the company’s director Steve and manager Jamie who took her around the courtyard, looking at all the vehicles.

The pair offered Amanda her pick of all the vans on the forecourt for Homeless Pembrokeshire to use.

“We looked around and decided that we did not need a really big van, and we chose a Brand new, white Berlingo Van,” said Amanda.

“This act of altruistic generosity was in itself enormous and Steve, Jamie, and all at GRS are just the most amazing people.”

Then just when she thought the day couldn’t het any better, GRS made Amanda an amazing offer.

“Steve turned to me and said, ‘take a car as well’,” said Amanda.

She chose a brand-new black Kia Picanto car.

The following day Amanda and partner William went back over to GRS and picked up both vehicles, which were valeted and immaculate. The plan is to get them branded with Homeless Pembrokeshire’s logo so that all in the community know what the vehicles are being used for.

“We cannot thank Steve and all at GRS Motor Group enough for their support,” said Amanda. “Support which, quite frankly allows Homeless Pembrokeshire to not just impact lives, but in some circumstances change them.”